On May 15, 2024, Director LAIRD JAMES F JR sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $158.4 per share, totaling $396,000.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc is an investment management firm committed to providing clients with long-term value through its various financial products and services. The company focuses on a disciplined investment approach with an emphasis on intrinsic value.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider activity, where there have been more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been 4 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the valuation front, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, which is below the industry median of 13.33. This ratio is also lower than the company's historical median. The company's market cap stands at $432.571 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DHIL is estimated at $169.25 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

