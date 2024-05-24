Cracker Barrel Faces Challenges with Dividend Cut and Sales Outlook

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Cracker Barrel (CBRL, Financial) saw its shares drop to a five-year low, dipping below levels seen during the pandemic. The company, known for its locations off interstate exits, has cut its quarterly dividend significantly, from a 9.1% annual yield to just 2.1%. This comes as CBRL struggles to attract younger customers, with its traditional older demographic proving less lucrative in the current economic climate. Despite these challenges, the company is taking more aggressive steps to enhance its relevance, customer experience, and profitability.

Last year, Cracker Barrel maintained a high dividend despite a declining share price, which was unexpected by many. CEO Julie Masino emphasized in February during the Q2 earnings call that while focusing on strategic brand initiatives, returning capital to shareholders remained a priority. However, the recent drastic cut in dividends was a surprise to investors.

The company also faces declining traffic, expecting weaker Q3 (April) and Q4 (July) results than previously forecasted. This contrasts with last quarter's traffic, which had improved significantly. Despite these challenges, CBRL's long-term guidance up to FY27 only anticipates a modest growth, relying heavily on a significant demand increase in FY27.

Cracker Barrel is also revamping its marketing strategy to enhance its appeal, especially among the 25-44 age group, which showed promising growth last quarter. The company plans to increase marketing spending to 3% of total sales, up from 2%, focusing on menu optimization and competitive pricing. However, these efforts have yet to significantly impact sales.

In the face of inflation, Cracker Barrel aims to position itself as a value-centric dining option, with many meals priced under $12.00. Despite these efforts, the company has significant ground to cover if it wants to reverse its declining stock trend and regain market relevance.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.