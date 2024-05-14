SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs

SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) reports a 23% year-over-year revenue increase, but faces higher operating expenses and net loss.

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $25.4 million, up from $20.6 million in Q1 2023, representing over 23% year-over-year growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3 million or 12% of revenues, compared to $2.9 million or 14% of revenues in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $14.9 million or 59% of revenue, versus $11.3 million or 55% of revenue in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $17.5 million or 69% of revenues, compared to $13.1 million or 64% of revenues in Q1 2023.
  • Sales and Marketing Expense: $7.1 million or 28% of total revenue, versus $5.8 million or 28% of total revenue in Q1 2023.
  • R&D Expense: $3.6 million or 14% of total revenue, compared to $2.7 million or 13% of total revenue in Q1 2023.
  • G&A Expenses: $6.8 million or 27% of total revenue, compared to $4.6 million or 22% of total revenue in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: $2.9 million or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.15 per share in Q1 2023.
  • Deferred Revenue: $50.8 million, up from $42.1 million at the end of Q4 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $8.5 million, up from $5.7 million at the end of Q4 2023.
  • Debt: Approximately $7 million outstanding on a $25 million line of credit.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $104 million to $106 million for 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance: 18% to 20% for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • SoundThinking Inc (SSTI, Financial) reported a 23% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $25.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • The company successfully went live with 11 new ShotSpotter customers, including a strategic deployment with the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
  • SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) expanded its offerings beyond acoustic gunshot detection, now marketing five solutions under its safety smart platform.
  • The company saw significant international adoption, with positive results from its Montevideo, Uruguay deployment.
  • SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $104 million to $106 million and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 18% to 20%.

Negative Points

  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was slightly below expectations due to higher labor costs and one-time expenses, including a $1 million cost for an all-hands meeting.
  • Operating expenses increased to $17.5 million, or 69% of revenues, up from $13.1 million, or 64% of revenues, in Q1 2023.
  • The company experienced minor attrition of six miles in its coverage area during the quarter.
  • Net loss for Q1 2024 was $2.9 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in Q1 2023.
  • SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) is facing some headwinds in sales cycles due to noise from Chicago, potentially lengthening the sales process for larger deals.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the Philadelphia win with the Housing Authority and its potential for expansion?
A: Ralph Clark, CEO: There is strong collaboration between the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the broader Philadelphia Police Department. This partnership could potentially open opportunities for expansion beyond the Housing Authority to the broader Philadelphia area.

Q: What is the current status and growth of the SafePointe pipeline?
A: Ralph Clark, CEO: The SafePointe pipeline has grown significantly, with a current value of $12 million. This growth is driven by investments in business development representatives (BDRs) and sales professionals, focusing on key verticals such as healthcare, casinos, and enterprise corporate accounts.

Q: Are there any supply chain challenges for scaling SafePointe deployments?
A: Ralph Clark, CEO: There are minimal supply chain constraints, and the company is well-positioned to scale SafePointe deployments without significant friction.

Q: What led to the gross margin expansion in the first quarter?
A: Alan Stewart, CFO: The gross margin improvement to 58.6% was driven by revenue growth without a proportional increase in the cost of goods sold. This trend is expected to continue, with gross margins projected to reach closer to 60% by year-end.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of one-time expenses on G&A costs?
A: Alan Stewart, CFO: The G&A increase included almost $1 million for an all-hands meeting and approximately $250,000 in legal costs. These one-time expenses significantly contributed to the year-over-year increase.

Q: What is the sales cycle for the gunshot detection business, and how has it been affected recently?
A: Ralph Clark, CEO: Sales cycles for ShotSpotter vary, with smaller customers having shorter cycles of 9-12 months, while larger deals may take 18 months or more. Recent noise from Chicago has slightly lengthened some sales processes, but overall momentum remains strong.

Q: How significant are the software enhancements for SafePointe, and how do they impact detection efficacy?
A: Ralph Clark, CEO: Significant investments are being made in SafePointe's technology platform, leveraging SoundThinking's expertise in AI and machine learning. These enhancements aim to improve detection efficacy and provide a seamless user experience.

Q: How does the company view the impact of Chicago's situation on its overall business?
A: Ralph Clark, CEO: The situation in Chicago, primarily driven by the Mayor, does not impact the 2024 guidance. The company continues to see strong support from other stakeholders in Chicago and maintains momentum with new customer acquisitions.

Q: What is the outlook for international deployments of ShotSpotter?
A: Alan Stewart, CFO: International deployments are currently small but growing, with existing deployments in the Bahamas, South Africa, and Uruguay. A new deployment in another South American city is expected in Q3, adding further growth potential.

Q: How does the company plan to achieve its long-term gross margin and EBITDA margin targets?
A: Alan Stewart, CFO: The company aims to increase adjusted EBITDA by approximately 5% per year, targeting close to 70% gross margin and 40% EBITDA margin within the next 3.5 to 4 years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.