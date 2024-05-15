Q1 2024 Ucloudlink Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the uCloudlink first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Liam Xie. Please go ahead.



Liam Xie - Ucloudlink Group Inc - Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on uCloudlink's first quarter 2024 earnings call. The earnings release and our earnings presentation are now available on our IR website at ir.ucloudlink.com. Joining me on today's call are Mr. Zhiping Peng, Co-Founder and Chairman of Board of Directors; Mr. Chaohui Chen, Co-Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chen will begin with an overview of our recent business highlights. Mr. Shi will then discuss our financial and operational highlights for the quarter. They will all be available to take your questions in the Q&A section that follows.



Before we proceed, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of