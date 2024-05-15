Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Managed services bookings saw a 53% increase year-over-year, reaching $9.3 million.

New opportunity dollar amount was up 105% year-over-year, indicating strong future growth potential.

Nonrecurring customer revenue grew 32.2% from the prior year quarter.

Record number of active SaaS customers, with a positive trend continuing into the second quarter.

No debt on the balance sheet, providing financial stability and flexibility for future acquisitions.

Negative Points

Total revenue for Q1 2024 was approximately $7 million, down 20.4% from the prior year quarter.

Net loss increased to $3.3 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $2.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.8 million for Q1 2024, compared to negative $2.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Sales and marketing costs increased by 27.1% year-over-year, impacting overall profitability.

General and administrative costs rose by 11.1% year-over-year, driven by higher human capital and noncash stock-based compensation costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the significant increase in managed services bookings?

A: Peter Biere, Chief Financial Officer: The 53% increase in managed services bookings, totaling $9.3 million, was driven by a strong sales pipeline that has been building over the past six months. The new opportunity dollar amount was up 105% year over year, indicating a robust pipeline that will convert into revenue over the next several quarters.

Q: What factors contributed to the decline in total revenue for Q1 2024?

A: Peter Biere, Chief Financial Officer: The 20.4% decline in total revenue, amounting to approximately $7 million, was primarily due to the absence of revenue from a large customer we parted ways with in 2023. Excluding this nonrecurring customer, our revenue actually grew by 32.2% year over year.

Q: How is the integration of Hoozu and Zuberance progressing?

A: Edward Murphy, Chairman and CEO: The integration of Hoozu and Zuberance is advancing well, bringing new segments and expertise to IZEA. These acquisitions are fostering promising synergies, which we are beginning to realize. They align with our strategic focus on the creator economy and are expected to contribute positively to our growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's acquisition strategy moving forward?

A: Edward Murphy, Chairman and CEO: Over the next two years, we aim to accelerate our acquisition strategy, starting with smaller transactions and gradually increasing the size of our targets. This approach will help us expand our global reach and diversify our customer base, providing additional growth opportunities.

Q: What is the rationale behind filing the $75 million shelf registration?

A: Edward Murphy, Chairman and CEO: The shelf registration provides us with financial flexibility to seize acquisition opportunities in the creator economy. Although we do not intend to use it immediately, it positions us to act quickly on potential acquisitions, supporting our long-term growth strategy.

Q: How is the SaaS segment performing, and what are the future expectations?

A: Ryan Schram, President and COO: SaaS revenue showed signs of recovery in Q1, with a record number of active SaaS customers. This positive trend has continued into Q2, driven by the acquisition of Zuberance and the expansion of our subscriber base, particularly with izea.com.

Q: What measures are being taken to improve profitability?

A: Peter Biere, Chief Financial Officer: We are focusing on increasing our managed services bookings and expanding our SaaS customer base. Additionally, we are managing our expenses carefully, with a particular emphasis on demand generation activities to drive bookings growth and brand awareness.

Q: Can you provide an update on the company's cash position and liquidity?

A: Peter Biere, Chief Financial Officer: As of March 31, 2024, we had $60.8 million in cash and investments, with no debt on our balance sheet. This strong cash position supports our ongoing operations and near-term acquisition opportunities, ensuring we are well-positioned for future growth.

Q: What are the company's revenue projections for the coming years?

A: Edward Murphy, Chairman and CEO: We are confident in our growth trajectory and aim to reach $76 million in annual revenue by 2026. This projection is based on our current pipeline, acquisition strategy, and the ongoing recovery in our SaaS segment.

Q: How does the company plan to create value for shareholders?

A: Edward Murphy, Chairman and CEO: The Board and Management are committed to creating value for shareholders through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We believe IZEA is undervalued and are taking proactive measures to enhance shareholder value.

