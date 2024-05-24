David Ranhoff, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,791 shares and has not made any purchases.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) specializes in energy management technology, providing microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems. The company's technology integrates solar generation, storage, and management on one intelligent platform.

On the date of the sale, shares of Enphase Energy Inc were priced at $118.82, valuing the transaction at approximately $594,100. This price reflects a market cap of $15.55 billion for the company.

The price-earnings ratio of Enphase Energy Inc stands at 60.86, which is above the industry median of 31.58. Despite this higher valuation, the stock is considered significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.57, based on a GF Value of $208.91.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Enphase Energy Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 7 insider sells and 5 insider buys.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.