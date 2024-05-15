On May 15, 2024, Vincentelli Sangiovanni, Director at Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 40,800 shares sold.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) specializes in electronic design automation (EDA) software and engineering services. The company's products are used to design and test integrated circuits, as well as to design printed circuit boards and other types of electronic systems.

As of the latest transaction, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc were priced at $287.14, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $78.60 billion. This valuation places the company's price-earnings ratio at 75.21, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.985 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Cadence Design Systems Inc is estimated at $241.22, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 62 insider sells at Cadence Design Systems Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Cadence Design Systems Inc.

