On May 15, 2024, William Trigg, the Chief Executive Officer of AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial), executed a sale of 8,210 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $249.76, totaling approximately $2,050,219.60.

AppFolio Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal sectors. The company's offerings include workflow automation, data analytics, and business intelligence solutions, enhancing the operational capabilities of its clients.

Over the past year, the insider, William Trigg, has sold a total of 22,471 shares of AppFolio Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the company.

The shares of AppFolio Inc were trading at $249.76 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 116.23, which is above the industry median of 26.985.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for AppFolio Inc is $217.39 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

