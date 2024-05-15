On May 15, 2024, Catherine Courage, Director at Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial), executed a sale of 3,585 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 3,585 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial) specializes in providing information technology hardware, software, cloud solutions, and services to businesses, government, healthcare, and educational institutions. The company's offerings aim to support clients in managing their IT requirements and enhancing their operational efficiencies.

On the date of the sale, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc were priced at $209.04, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $6.73 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 26.01, which is above both the industry median of 23.69 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value for Insight Enterprises Inc is set at $104.87, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.99.

Insight Enterprises Inc's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, indicate a premium compared to industry averages. The GF Value, a measure based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, also supports the view of the stock being overvalued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells at Insight Enterprises Inc, reflecting a possible trend among insiders in their trading activities.

This recent transaction by the insider might provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, as seen through the activities of its directors and other insiders.

