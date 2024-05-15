On May 15, 2024, Harry Kovelman, Chief Medical Officer of Myomo Inc (MYO, Financial), executed a sale of 35,426 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly.

Myomo Inc (MYO, Financial) is a medical robotics company that specializes in developing and producing wearable robotic braces for people with neuromuscular disorders. These innovative devices enhance the mobility of individuals suffering from conditions such as strokes, spinal cord injuries, and other debilitating ailments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,426 shares and purchased 8,333 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions in the company's stock over this period.

The insider transaction history for Myomo Inc (MYO, Financial) indicates a trend where there have been 7 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year. This pattern suggests a generally positive sentiment among insiders towards the company's stock, despite the recent sale by the insider.

On the valuation front, Myomo Inc (MYO, Financial) was trading at $3.69 per share on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $104.89 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Myomo Inc is around $0.70 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor considering past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

