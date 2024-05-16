On May 16, 2024, Director Karl Khoury sold 15,000 shares of Vital Farms Inc (VITL, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $36.8 per share, totaling $552,000.

Vital Farms Inc specializes in the production and distribution of ethically produced, pasture-raised eggs and dairy products. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable and humane farming practices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed within the company, where there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading at $36.8 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 44.28, which is above the industry median of 18.91.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vital Farms Inc is estimated at $22.39 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current market price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.