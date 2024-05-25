Unveiling JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Examination of JBHT's Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Recently, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.77%, contributing to a 22% decline over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.3, investors may wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This article dives into the intrinsic valuation of JBHT, guided by the proprietary GF Value, to determine if the current market price reflects the true worth of the company.

Company Overview

JB Hunt Transport Services, a leading entity in North America's surface transportation sector, operates through various segments including intermodal delivery, dedicated trucking services, for-hire truckload, heavy goods final-mile delivery, and asset-light truck brokerage. The company's stock is currently trading at $164.8 per share with a market capitalization of $17 billion, closely aligning with the GF Value of $176.72, suggesting a fair valuation. This introduction sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of JBHT's financial health and market position.

1791622986642649088.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a calculated metric that aims to determine the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For JBHT, the GF Value suggests the stock is fairly priced. This assessment is crucial as it indicates that the stock price should, over time, converge towards this value, assuming market conditions remain stable.

1791622966442881024.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Before investing, assessing the financial strength of a company is essential. JB Hunt Transport Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is lower than the industry average. Despite this, the company maintains a fair financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, indicating a stable financial position.

1791623004254531584.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

JB Hunt has consistently demonstrated strong profitability with a 10-year track record of earnings. The company's operating margin stands at 7.26%, reflecting robust financial health. Moreover, JBHT's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 10.8% signifies a promising growth trajectory, enhancing its appeal to potential investors.

Comparative Analysis: ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into value creation. JBHT's ROIC of 10.58 versus a WACC of 11.48 suggests that the company is just below the threshold of generating investor value, warranting careful consideration from potential investors.

1791623021593784320.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current market price, reflecting its financial stability and growth potential. Investors looking for detailed financial metrics can explore JBHT's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.