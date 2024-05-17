Q4 2024 Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the conference call of Texmaco, Rail & Engineering hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nikhil Abhyankar from ICICI Securities.



Nikhil Abhyankar - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Manav, and good morning to everyone. So on behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference call of Texmaco Rail & Engineering. Today, we have with us from the management side, Mr. Indrajit Mookerjee, ED and Vice Chairman; Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee, MD; and Mr. Hemant Bhuwania, the CFO. Without wasting much time, I would now like to hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Indrajit Mookerjee - Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



This is Indrajit Mookerjee. Good morning to all of you, and welcome you to the call. It is a moment that we would like to share with you in