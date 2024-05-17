Q1 2024 BioArctic AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Gunilla Osswald - BioArctic AB - President, CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to BioArctic's presentation for the first quarter of 2024. It's very exciting times for BioArctic with LEQEMBI, which is originating from BioArctic. LEQEMBI is the first and only disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease with a full approval so far in the US, Japan and China. There will be three key messages today. I'll talk about the LEQEMBI sales, which we see is increasing. The infrastructure has been established to a large extent in the US and the launch goes now to the next expansion phase.



The second part is that the lecanemab regulatory processes continues with more approvals and China was approved early this year and more submissions are also being filed by A5, including a subcutaneous auto injector file. The third aspect and key message is also around the rest of our portfolio, which is progressing really well, and we have made our first agreement on a project which is utilizing our BrainTransporter technology. And I'll talk more about all this here today.



Next slide, please. I'm