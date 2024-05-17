Q4 2024 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jorgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB - Chief Executive Officer, President, Director



Thank you and very welcome, everyone, to our year-end report presentation in at least our numbers. And as you all know, we have a year ending end of March. So we are releasing our full year numbers this morning and it means you're going to be speaking. And together with me, I have Peter Tyson, our CFO, will go over the numbers with us, we have and the presentation is on here, right, but it's also available online on our website. You can watch it there and take note if you'd like.



But otherwise, we'll just go over the different slides here. And so very well come. We I think we summarized in our report here a very strong and ended the year and a very strong year, really. And we feel very confident and very sort of confident around our business idea and how we run things. And we have been doing that for