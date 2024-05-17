Q1 2024 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Kamux Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Director



Welcome aboard Kamux's Q1 review. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. I'm the CEO. And next to me, we have you have Jukka Havia, our CFO.



Jukka Havia - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning.



Tapio Pajuharju - Kamux Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Director



Welcome. Today, I think we'll go through our journey on the Q1 have a little bit about the market position, highlights of what's happening and then also a bit of the strategy where we are on the current implementation of the plan. Jukka will have a deeper dive on the financial performance and development, then we'll have a bit of a look on the outlook, our financial targets, and then do a summary and then we have time for questions at the end.



So all in all, I think we did a very nice top line growth. Also, gross profit improved well and we improved our adjusted operating profitability substantially. Top line grew slightly shy of 8%, mainly driven by