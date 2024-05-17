Q4 2024 Pitti Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Pitti Engineering's Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference will be recorded.



Joining us today on this call is Mr. Akshay S. Pitti, Vice Chairman and Managing Director. Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.



For a list of such considerations, please refer to the earnings presentation. I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Akshay Pitti. Over to you, sir.



Akshay Sharad Pitti - Pitti Engineering Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Good evening, and a warm welcome to you all for the Q4 and full year FY '24 earnings call. Before we open the floor for the Q&A session, I will briefly touch upon the highlights of the year gone by.



Our (inaudible) CapEx in Aurangabad facility is on target. The enhanced capacity of 72,000 metric tonnes per annum, they will be commissioning by September 2024. We have concluded the