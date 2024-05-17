Q4 2024 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Rishi Sharma - Velan Inc - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our conference call.



Let's start by discussing the disclaimer from our related IR presentation, which is available on our website in the Investor Relations section. As usual, with the first section, mention that the presentation provides an analysis of our consolidated results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 29, 2020. The Board of Directors approved these results yesterday, May 16, 2024.



Second paragraph refers to non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures, which are defined and reconciled at the end of the presentation. The last paragraph refers to forward-looking information, which are subject to risks and