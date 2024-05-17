May 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Erik Manting - Mendus AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for participating in the Mendus Q1 report of 2024. As a listed company, please pay attention to our disclaimer.
To start with Q1, we made significant progress, and we were proud to present a progress together with our business partners ALLG and NorthX Biologics. ALLG is our Australian partner, the Australasian Leukemia Lymphoma Group, with who we are involved in the AMLM22-CADENCE trial. And NorthX Biologics is a manufacturing organization based here in Sweden, who are our partner for large-scale manufacturing of our lead product, vididencel.
We also received in the first quarter ethics committee approval to allow for the start of the AMLM22-CADENCE trial which is currently ongoing. And we have progress in our NK cell program, which we presented at Innate Killer Cell Summit which is a leading conference on that specific topic of NK cell therapies.
We're very happy to announce that our major shareholders as well as management and eligible Board members
Q1 2024 Mendus AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
