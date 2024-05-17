Q1 2024 Mendus AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Erik Manting - Mendus AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for participating in the Mendus Q1 report of 2024. As a listed company, please pay attention to our disclaimer.



To start with Q1, we made significant progress, and we were proud to present a progress together with our business partners ALLG and NorthX Biologics. ALLG is our Australian partner, the Australasian Leukemia Lymphoma Group, with who we are involved in the AMLM22-CADENCE trial. And NorthX Biologics is a manufacturing organization based here in Sweden, who are our partner for large-scale manufacturing of our lead product, vididencel.



We also received in the first quarter ethics committee approval to allow for the start of the AMLM22-CADENCE trial which is currently ongoing. And we have progress in our NK cell program, which we presented at Innate Killer Cell Summit which is a leading conference on that specific topic of NK cell therapies.



We're very happy to announce that our major shareholders as well as management and eligible Board members