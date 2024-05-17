Q1 2024 4Front Ventures Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the 4Front Ventures first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, during the course of this conference call for 4Front management may make forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



These results are outlined in the risk factor section of the company's filings and disclosure materials. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. Please note that as safe harbor, any outlook presented speaks as of today and forefront management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future.



Also, please note that on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized, meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other company.



4Front