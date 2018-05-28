On May 28, 2018, Barry Davies, Director at Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), purchased 221,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This insider buy reflects a significant investment by the director into the company.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. Scandium is used in various applications such as aerospace components, fuel cells, and consumer electronics.

The shares were acquired at a price of C$0.15 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately C$33,150. Following this transaction, the market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp stands at C$6.533 million.

The company's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and its historical median. This high ratio indicates a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp reveals no other insider buys or sells, making the insider's recent purchase stand out as a notable event in the company's recent history.

