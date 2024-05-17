On May 17, 2024, Adnan Raza, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial), executed a sale of 27,494 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

PDF Solutions Inc provides software and services that assist manufacturers in the design and production of integrated circuits. The company's solutions help optimize process performance, reduce manufacturing costs, and improve the yield and profitability of their products.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 27,494 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe. This recent sale occurred with the stock priced at $33.9 per share, giving PDF Solutions Inc a market cap of approximately $1.32 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 687.40, significantly above both the industry median of 26.985 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of PDF Solutions Inc is estimated at $35.07 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97 at the time of the insider's sale.

The insider transaction history for PDF Solutions Inc over the past year shows a total of six insider sales and no insider buys, indicating a trend of insider selling.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

