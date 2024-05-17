On May 17, 2024, Richard Jacquet, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), sold 16,453 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 194,160 shares of Coursera Inc, while no shares were purchased.

Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning. The company partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects. This model allows students worldwide to access quality education and skill development opportunities that might not be available locally.

On the date of the sale, shares of Coursera Inc were priced at $8.56. This valuation places the market cap of the company at approximately $1.325 billion.

The GF Value of Coursera Inc is currently $19.13, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 106 insider sales and no insider buys. This could be indicative of the insider’s perspectives on the stock’s valuation or their personal portfolio management strategies.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the financial health and future prospects of the company. However, it is also important to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

