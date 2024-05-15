On May 15, 2024, Matthew Cain, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial), sold 10,053 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Couchbase Inc is a provider of a modern database for enterprise applications. The company's platform is designed to simplify the way developers build, deploy, and manage cloud, mobile, and edge applications while delivering agility, performance, and scalability.

The shares were sold at a price of $26.58, valuing the transaction at approximately $267,106.74. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Couchbase Inc stands at 156,805 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 156,805 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Couchbase Inc, where there have been 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $26.58 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.38 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

The GF Value of $17.46 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against its intrinsic value.

