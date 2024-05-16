On May 16, 2024, Richard Kinney, Senior Vice President of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 1,792 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,590 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Matson Inc (MATX, Financial) is a transportation services company specializing in logistics and shipping. The company provides services spanning international shipping, freight, and logistics, catering to the Pacific region, including Hawaii, Guam, and Alaska.

On the date of the sale, shares of Matson Inc were priced at $115.11. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $3.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.71, which is below both the industry median of 14.6 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Matson Inc is calculated at $86.23, indicating that with a current price of $115.11, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33.

Insider transaction trends for Matson Inc show a pattern of selling activities, with 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of sentiment among the insiders regarding the stock's current valuation.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are used in determining the GF Value. These factors, combined with a GuruFocus adjustment for past returns and growth and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, contribute to the intrinsic value estimate provided by GuruFocus.

This sale by the insider at a price point above the GF Value might suggest a strategic decision based on personal or portfolio considerations, rather than a commentary on the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.