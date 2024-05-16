On May 16, 2024, Michael Klein, Director at Tutor Perini Corp (TPC, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 364,905 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Tutor Perini Corp is a leading construction company specializing in civil, building, and specialty construction projects. The company operates primarily in the United States but also has operations in selected international markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 364,905 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Tutor Perini Corp were trading at $19.7. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.03 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $9.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.12. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares at this point could be influenced by various factors, including personal financial planning or portfolio adjustments. However, the details of the insider's motivation are not disclosed in the SEC filings.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value relative to current market conditions. The recent activity by the insider at Tutor Perini Corp will likely continue to be a point of interest for stakeholders and market watchers.

