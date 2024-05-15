On May 15, 2024, Joseph Kronsberg, Director at International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial), executed a sale of 5,035 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 5,035 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) is a leading global provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), Aframaxes, and Panamaxes, among others, serving the international oil and gas industry.

Shares of International Seaways Inc were priced at $62.3 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $3.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.94, which is below the industry median of 11.37.

The GF Value of the stock is calculated at $48.25, indicating that with a current price of $62.3, International Seaways Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The valuation metrics are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 43 insider sells at International Seaways Inc, reflecting a possible trend among insiders in their trading activities.

This recent transaction by the insider may interest investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

