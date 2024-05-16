Q1 2024 Banco Davivienda SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Davivienda's first quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Karen and I will be your operator for today's call. Today's presentation is for investors and analysts only. Therefore, questions from the media will not be addressed. Today, Mr. Javier SuÃ¡rez, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ãlvaro Cobo, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Pedro BohÃ³rquez, Strategic Risk and Financial Planning Director are joining us to discuss the quarterly results release.



If you have not yet received a copy of the earnings reports and presentation, please visit Davivienda's investor kit or the financial information section at ir.davivienda.com. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. Afterward, management will be available for a question and answer session.



Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements are being made under the Safe Harbor provided by the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual performance could differ materially from the anticipated one in any forward-looking statements due to macroeconomic conditions, market risks