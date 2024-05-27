Eni SpA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Eni SpA's Dividends

Eni SpA (E, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on June 7, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 20, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Eni SpA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Eni SpA Do?

Eni SpA is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2022, the company produced 0.8 million barrels of liquids and 4.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At end-2022, Eni held reserves of 6.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 48% of which are liquids. The Italian government owns a 30.1% stake in the company. Eni is placing its renewable and low-carbon business in a separate entity called Plentitude, which it will likely list publicly at some point.

A Glimpse at Eni SpA's Dividend History

Eni SpA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1996. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Eni SpA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Eni SpA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.13% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.21%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Eni SpA's annual dividend growth rate was 18.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 2.40% per year. And over the past decade, Eni SpA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.30%. Based on Eni SpA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Eni SpA stock as of today is approximately 6.90%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of March 31, 2024, Eni SpA's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. Eni SpA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Eni SpA's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Eni SpA's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Eni SpA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Eni SpA's revenue has increased by approximately 31.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 76.6% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Eni SpA's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a prudent payout ratio underline its appeal to value investors focused on dividend income. With its strategic initiatives in renewable energy and sustained profitability, Eni SpA appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders while adapting to the evolving energy sector. Investors should consider how these factors align with their investment goals. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

