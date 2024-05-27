Kaspi.kz JSC's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Kaspi.kz JSC (KSPI, Financial)

Kaspi.kz JSC (KSPI) recently announced a dividend of $1.92 per share, payable on an unspecified future date, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Kaspi.kz JSC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Kaspi.kz JSC Do?

Kaspi.kz JSC operates as a comprehensive payment, marketplace, and Fintech ecosystem in Kazakhstan. The company offers interconnected technologically seamless products and services that enable people to pay, shop, and manage their finances. Its operating segments include the Payments Platform, which connects customers (both consumers and merchants) to facilitate cashless, digital transactions, the Marketplace Platform that connects merchants and consumers enabling merchants to increase their sales and consumers to buy a broad selection of products and services offered by a variety of merchants, and the Fintech Platform that enables customers to manage their personal finances online and access consumer finance and deposit products through the Kaspi.kz Super App.

A Glimpse at Kaspi.kz JSC's Dividend History

Kaspi.kz JSC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Kaspi.kz JSC's Dividend Yield and Growth

Kaspi.kz JSC currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.01% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.21%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Kaspi.kz JSC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Kaspi.kz JSC stock as of today is approximately 6.01%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, Kaspi.kz JSC's dividend payout ratio is 0.69, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. Kaspi.kz JSC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Kaspi.kz JSC's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, indicating good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Kaspi.kz JSC's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Kaspi.kz JSC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model with an average annual increase of approximately 43.30%, outperforming about 91.18% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run, with an average annual increase of approximately 47.20%, outperforming about 87.24% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 45.60%, outperforms about 91.77% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Kaspi.kz JSC's robust dividend payments, impressive growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and strong profitability, the company presents a compelling case for value investors. Its consistent performance and strategic positioning suggest a promising outlook for maintaining and potentially increasing its dividend distributions. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.