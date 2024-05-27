Moncler SpA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Moncler SpA's Dividends

Moncler SpA (MONRY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.26 per share, payable on 2024-06-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Moncler SpA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Moncler SpA Do?

Moncler comprises its namesake brand and Stone Island, acquired in 2021. The Moncler brand, a leading player in luxury outerwear, is globally present with 36% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 17% in the Americas, and 47% in Asia and the rest of the world. Most of the company's sales are direct to consumer, with nearly 80% generated through the own-retail channel. Approximately 75%-80% of revenue comes from the core outerwear segment, with the remainder from accessories, knitwear, and footwear. Stone Island contributed about 15% of revenue in 2022.

A Glimpse at Moncler SpA's Dividend History

Moncler SpA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021, with dividends currently distributed on a yearly basis.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Moncler SpA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Moncler SpA currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.71% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.79%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Moncler SpA's dividend yield of 1.71% is near a 10-year high and outperforms 35.25% of global competitors in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, making it an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Moncler SpA's annual dividend growth rate was 14.50%. Based on Moncler SpA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Moncler SpA stock as of today is approximately 1.71%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-12-31, Moncler SpA's dividend payout ratio is 0.49, suggesting a significant part of its earnings is retained for future growth and unexpected downturns. Moncler SpA's profitability rank of 10 out of 10, along with a decade of positive net income, solidifies its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Moncler SpA's robust growth rank of 10 out of 10 indicates a promising growth trajectory relative to competitors. The company's strong revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 14.40% per year on average outperform 74.55% of global competitors. Furthermore, Moncler SpA's 3-year EPS growth rate of 16.40% per year and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.10% outperform 55.89% and 64.15% of global competitors, respectively.

Conclusion: A Robust Dividend Profile

Moncler SpA's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability metrics not only underscore its current financial health but also its potential for future growth. These factors make Moncler SpA an attractive option for value investors focused on dividend income. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener to find similar high-performing dividend stocks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.