May 17, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Eldeco Housing and Industrial Limited. Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Bhatt from EY Investor Relations. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Bhatt - EY - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone for joining us on the call. Before we proceed to the call, let me remind you that today's discussion may contain forward looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with the business risks that could cause future results, performance, or argument from differ significantly from what is expressed and implied by such forward-looking statements.



Please note the results and presentation are available on the exchanges and our company's website. Should you need any assistance to receive that you can write to us, we'll be happy to send them over. Today we have on the call senior management of Eldeco Housing