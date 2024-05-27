Recently, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 1.75%, contributing to a three-month decline of 27.52%. Despite these figures, the company maintains a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 26.05. This analysis seeks to determine whether Ulta Beauty is significantly undervalued, as suggested by the GuruFocus Valuation metrics.

Company Introduction

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial), the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S., operates 1,385 stores and has a strategic partnership with Target. Founded in 1990 and based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Ulta Beauty offers a diverse range of products including makeup, fragrances, skin care, and hair care products, alongside private-label items and merchandise from over 500 vendors. The company also provides various salon services across its locations. Currently, with a market cap of $18.80 billion and a stock price of $392.55, the GF Value estimates Ulta Beauty's fair intrinsic value at $583.28, indicating a potential undervaluation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. For Ulta Beauty, the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, which could imply higher future returns relative to its current market performance.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in a company with robust financial health is crucial. Ulta Beauty's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.4, which, although modest, still positions it better than 52.48% of its industry peers. The overall financial strength of Ulta Beauty is rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a fair financial status.

Profitability and Growth

Ulta Beauty has consistently demonstrated strong profitability, with a remarkable operating margin of 15.05%, ranking better than 89.56% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Additionally, the company's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 87.45% of its industry counterparts, indicating robust growth prospects.

ROIC vs. WACC

An effective method to evaluate a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ulta Beauty's ROIC of 32.32 significantly exceeds its WACC of 8.92, suggesting effective capital management and value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

Ulta Beauty (ULTA, Financial) appears significantly undervalued based on its GF Value, with strong financial health and exceptional profitability metrics. For those interested in a deeper financial analysis, Ulta Beauty's 30-Year Financials provide extensive insights.

