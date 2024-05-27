What's Driving Johnson Controls International PLC's Surprising 26% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago

Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI, Financial) has experienced a notable surge in its stock price, gaining 7.33% over the past week and an impressive 25.92% over the past three months. As of the latest data, the company boasts a market capitalization of $47.89 billion. Currently, the stock is fairly valued at a price of $71.09, closely aligned with its GF Value of $66.68. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when it was considered modestly undervalued.

Overview of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International PLC operates within the construction sector, specializing in a range of building solutions. These include HVAC systems, building management systems, industrial refrigeration, and fire and security solutions. With commercial HVAC making up over 45% of its sales, the company has a significant presence in its industry. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls reported nearly $27 billion in revenue, underscoring its substantial market footprint. 1792574980282806272.png

Assessing Profitability

Johnson Controls holds a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating robust profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin stands at 7.52%, which is higher than 64.33% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.45%, Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.93%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.12%, each surpassing the majority of competitors. Johnson Controls has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, demonstrating consistent financial strength. 1792574999324946432.png

Growth Metrics

The company's Growth Rank is also 7/10, reflecting strong growth metrics. Over the past three years, Johnson Controls has achieved a 9.60% revenue growth rate per share, better than 62.18% of its industry peers. Its EPS growth without NRI over the same period is an impressive 26.20%. Looking ahead, the projected EPS growth rate for the next three to five years is 11.51%, indicating potential for continued expansion. 1792575016047636480.png

Major Shareholders

Dodge & Cox is the top holder with 11.87% of shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) who holds 2.09%, and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.09% stake. The significant investments by these major holders suggest strong institutional confidence in Johnson Controls' market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Johnson Controls operates in a competitive environment with key players like Carrier Global Corp (CARR, Financial) with a market cap of $59.59 billion, Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) at $20.55 billion, and Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) at $75.29 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Johnson Controls maintains a competitive edge through its diversified product offerings and strategic market positioning.

Conclusion

Johnson Controls International PLC stands out in the construction and building solutions sector with strong profitability and growth metrics. The company's recent stock price rally is backed by solid financial performance and robust future growth projections. Coupled with significant institutional holder confidence, Johnson Controls is well-positioned for sustained growth and market share expansion, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors looking at the construction sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.