On May 17, 2024, Michael Atieh, Director of Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial), sold 716 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,466 shares and has not made any purchases.

Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial) is a globally recognized insurance company, offering a wide range of insurance products including property and casualty insurance, accident and health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

On the date of the sale, shares of Chubb Ltd were priced at $269.7. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $108.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.86, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 12.05 and also below the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Chubb Ltd is calculated at $253.92, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider transaction trends for Chubb Ltd indicate a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 18 insider sales recorded during the same period. This pattern can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and stock valuation, visit the respective links embedded in the text.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.