John Derito, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking, sold 2,887 shares of City Holding Co (CHCO, Financial) on May 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $104.82 per share.

City Holding Co, a financial holding company, provides various banking services primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including credit and deposit services to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,558 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale contributes to a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and 14 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, City Holding Co's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 12.97, which is above the industry median of 9.755. The company's market cap stands at $1.52 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for City Holding Co is $106.96 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.