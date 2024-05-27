Director John Kurtzweil of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS, Financial) sold 1,200 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year reached 1,200 shares, with no shares purchased during the same period.

Axcelis Technologies Inc, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of equipment and services to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's products are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, focusing on ion implantation solutions essential for semiconductor device manufacturing.

On the date of the sale, shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc were priced at $114.42. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.22, which is below both the industry median of 31.6 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Axcelis Technologies Inc is estimated at $118.02, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been 25 insider sells and 3 insider buys at Axcelis Technologies Inc. This trend in insider transactions can provide insights into the sentiment within the company's leadership regarding its stock's current valuation and future prospects.

