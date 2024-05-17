On May 17, 2024, Anutthara Bharadwaj, President at Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), executed a sale of 760 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $181.58 each, totaling approximately $138,000.

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) specializes in software development and collaboration tools, including its flagship products Jira and Confluence. These platforms are widely used by developers and project managers to coordinate, track, and manage their projects and workflows.

Over the past year, the insider, Anutthara Bharadwaj, has sold a total of 53,465 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp, where there have been 566 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $181.58 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $46.81 billion.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. The GF Value of $274.91 is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The valuation metrics for Atlassian Corp include various ratios such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These factors contribute to the GF Value calculation, aiming to provide a comprehensive view of the stock's intrinsic value.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market activities and internal assessments of the company's value.

