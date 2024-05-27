Matt Zmigrosky, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company on May 17, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,518 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

On the day of the sale, shares of Diamondback Energy Inc were priced at $198.15, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $35.28 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 11.15, which is below both the industry median of 11.645 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Diamondback Energy Inc's stock is estimated at $162.67. With the current price of $198.15, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells at Diamondback Energy Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

This recent transaction by the insider further aligns with the observed trend of insider selling within the company, suggesting a consistent pattern in insider trading activities.

