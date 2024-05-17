On May 17, 2024, Stephen Kasnet, Director of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO, Financial), executed a sale of 12,790 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Two Harbors Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage loans, and other financial assets. The company's aim is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

The shares were sold at a price of $13.02 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $166,366. The sale affected less than 1% of the insider's holdings, leaving the insider with a significant number of shares in the company. This transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 12,790 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.33 billion, with the stock trading at a price-earnings ratio of 7.23. This ratio is below the industry median of 16.575, indicating a potentially undervalued stock compared to its peers.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 33 insider sells at Two Harbors Investment Corp, suggesting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase more. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties are encouraged to visit the respective links.

For further details on the company's valuation and insider transactions, refer to the GF Value of the stock.

