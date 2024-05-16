Insider Sale: CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 65,447 Shares of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

On May 16, 2024, Todd Nightingale, the Chief Executive Officer of Fastly Inc (FSLY, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 65,447 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader pattern where the insider has sold a total of 472,618 shares over the past year, without any recorded purchases.

Fastly Inc (FSLY, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in edge cloud platform services. These services include content delivery, internet security, and distributed computing solutions. The company aims to enhance digital experiences and support real-time data processing across various industries.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Fastly Inc were priced at $8.84, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.20 billion. This valuation reflects the broader market's assessment of the company's worth.

The sale by the insider occurs in a context where Fastly Inc has experienced a total of 83 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period. This trend might be significant for investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and outlook.

Regarding valuation, Fastly Inc's current stock price compared to the GF Value suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, indicating that the stock might be undervalued. The GF Value, set at $18.24, is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The following images provide additional insights into the insider transaction trends and the GF Value assessment:

1792676966957215744.png 1792676984401326080.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the insider's view of the company's future prospects. The recent sale by Todd Nightingale might prompt stakeholders to further analyze the reasons behind this move and its implications for the company's future.

