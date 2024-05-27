Mukul Kumar, President of Engineering at PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company on May 16, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 20, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $23.02 per share, totaling $161,140.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 112,183 shares of PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial) and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 71 insider sells and no insider buys.

PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial) is a company that provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. It is known for its publisher-focused sell-side platform that brings efficiency and value to the advertising ecosystem.

On the day of the sale, PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial) shares were trading at $23.02, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 112.29, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.13 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial) is $21.30 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into the company's valuation and future expectations.

