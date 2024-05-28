Unveiling Encore Capital Group (ECPG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Analysis of Encore Capital Group's Current Market Position and Future Prospects

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of 4.66%, contributing to a three-month decline of 16.09%. With a significant Loss Per Share of 8.78, investors may question whether the stock is truly undervalued. This analysis seeks to explore the intrinsic value of Encore Capital Group, addressing its current market performance and potential future returns.

Company Overview

Encore Capital Group Inc is a distinguished player in the international specialty finance industry, focusing on debt recovery solutions. The company purchases defaulted consumer receivables at discounted rates, aiding consumers in financial recovery. The current stock price of $44.8, with a market cap of $1.10 billion, seems modestly undervalued when compared to the GF Value of $51.58, suggesting a potential undervaluation that merits a deeper exploration.

1792707241871306752.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock, calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Encore Capital Group, the GF Value suggests the stock is currently trading below its fair value, indicating an attractive investment opportunity for value seekers.

1792707221898031104.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Encore Capital Group's financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus, primarily due to its low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, positioning it poorly within the industry. This aspect suggests a higher financial risk associated with the company's debt levels.

1792707259827122176.png

Profitability and Growth Perspectives

Despite the financial risks, Encore Capital Group has demonstrated profitability over the past decade. With an operating margin of 23.17%, it outperforms a significant portion of its industry peers. However, its growth metrics, including a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -50.8%, rank lower than 97.37% of comparable companies, indicating potential challenges in future value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

A critical measure of profitability is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Encore Capital Group's ROIC of 6.01% falls below its WACC of 7.87%, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments, which could impact long-term shareholder value.

1792707277204123648.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Encore Capital Group (ECPG, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the company faces significant financial and growth-related challenges. Potential investors should weigh these risks against the possible undervaluation. For a more detailed financial analysis, visit Encore Capital Group's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.