Unveiling Cimpress PLC (CMPR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today's trading session saw Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) experience a decrease of 4.61%, continuing a three-month downtrend with a loss of 4.43%. Despite these fluctuations, the company reports an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.27. This leads us to question: is Cimpress PLC modestly overvalued? The following analysis delves into the company's valuation, encouraging investors to explore further.

Company Overview

Cimpress PLC invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses aimed at long-term success. The company's approach to mass customization strives to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Its segments include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, and National Pen, among others, with Vista generating the maximum revenue. Currently, Cimpress PLC's stock price stands at $84.25, with a market cap of $2.10 billion, juxtaposed against a GF Value of $72.36, suggesting a modest overvaluation.

1792707244278837248.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock, calculated through a unique methodology. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimated future business performance. According to our analysis, Cimpress PLC's current stock price exceeds its GF Value, classifying it as modestly overvalued. This positioning suggests that the stock might yield lower returns relative to its business growth in the long term.

1792707224154566656.png

Financial Strength and Stability

When considering an investment, the financial health of a company is paramount. Cimpress PLC's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.09, placing it lower than 87.49% of its peers in the Media - Diversified industry. This low ratio, coupled with a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, signals a potential risk for investors due to the company's weaker financial position.

1792707262670860288.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Cimpress PLC has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 7.43%, ranking better than 65.77% of its industry counterparts. The company's revenue over the past twelve months was $3.20 billion, with consistent growth metrics. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate at 1.6% is below industry average, which might concern growth-focused investors.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Critical Comparison

A crucial aspect of assessing a company's profitability is comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Cimpress PLC's ROIC is currently 10, slightly above its WACC of 9.56, indicating the company is creating value, albeit marginally. This comparison is vital for understanding the efficiency of capital utilization relative to its cost.

1792707280085610496.png

Conclusion

In summary, while Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) displays a fair level of profitability and has maintained a steady growth trajectory, its current market valuation suggests it is modestly overvalued. Potential investors should weigh the financial health risks and modest value creation before making investment decisions. For a deeper dive into Cimpress PLC's financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.