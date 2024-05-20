May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Masahiro Minami
Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director
=====================
Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director
I am Minami of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for taking time today to listen to our IR presentation. I will begin my explanation.
So first, I'd like to summarize the main points of today. There are 6 major points. The first is the performance for the fiscal 2023. While necessary upfront investment and the allowance for downside risk to achieve further growth and the profitability surpassing midterm management plan target have made a steady progress, the Holdings consolidated bottom line landed above its fiscal year guidance.
Secondly, our performance targets for the current fiscal year. The target for the final year of the midterm plan is set at JPY 170 billion in Holdings consolidated net
Full Year 2024 Resona Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...