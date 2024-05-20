May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 20, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masahiro Minami

Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



=====================

Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



I am Minami of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for taking time today to listen to our IR presentation. I will begin my explanation.



So first, I'd like to summarize the main points of today. There are 6 major points. The first is the performance for the fiscal 2023. While necessary upfront investment and the allowance for downside risk to achieve further growth and the profitability surpassing midterm management plan target have made a steady progress, the Holdings consolidated bottom line landed above its fiscal year guidance.



Secondly, our performance targets for the current fiscal year. The target for the final year of the midterm plan is set at JPY 170 billion in Holdings consolidated net