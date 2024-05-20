May 20, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Satoru Komiya - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. - President, Group CEO, MD, Group Chief Culture Officer & Representative Director



Good evening and hello, everyone. My name is Komiya. Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I would also like to thank all of you for your continued support towards Tokio Marine. First of all, I would like to start by explaining fiscal '23 financial results as well as the new medium-term management plan we have started from fiscal '24 and as KPI targets as well as messages from the management based on these results and our plan.



Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation material. There are mainly 3 points I would like to convey to you today. The first is current financial performance, which is actual results for '23 and projections for '24. Adjusted net income on an actual basis for fiscal '23 is JPY 711.6 billion, which is JPY 21.6 billion higher than the full year projection of JPY 690 billion announced in February of this year. This was mainly due to smaller-than-expected winter storm losses in the fourth quarter and