Q1 2024 Qifu Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Ji, Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.



Karen Ji - Qifu Technology Inc - Senior Director of Capital Markets



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.



Before we start, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial