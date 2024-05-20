May 20, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Ji, Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.
Karen Ji - Qifu Technology Inc - Senior Director of Capital Markets
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.
Before we start, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
Q1 2024 Qifu Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 20, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...