Q1 2024 Freightos Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Anat Earon-Heilborn - Freightos Ltd - Vice President - Investor Relations



Hello and welcome to Freightos Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A press release with detailed financial results was released earlier today and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website freightos.com.



My name is Anat Earon-Heilborn, and I'm joined today by Zvi Schreiber, the CEO of Freightos; and Ran Shalev, CFO. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. We are sharing slides during the call, so we recommend using Zoom on a computer instead of dialing in by phone. The slides, as well as a recording of this earning call, will also be available on our website shortly after the call.



Please be aware that todayâs discussion contains forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors. Please refer to todayâs press release and our SEC filings for more information on risk factors and other factors which could impact forward-looking statements. Copies of these