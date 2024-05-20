May 20, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Walter Pritchard - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development
(presentation)
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Palo Alto Networks Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Walter Pritchard, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please note that this call is being recorded today, Monday, May 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
With me on today's call to discuss second (sic) [third] quarter results are Nikesh Arora, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dipak Golechha, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, Lee Klarich, our Chief Product Officer, will join us for the question-and-answer portion. You can find the press release and other information to supplement today's discussion on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. While there, please click on the link for quarterly results to find the Q3 '24 supplemental information and Q3 '24 earnings presentation.
During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements and projections regarding the company's
Q3 2024 Palo Alto Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 20, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...