Q2 2024 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Keysight Technologies Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your lead operator today. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded today, Monday, May 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



I would now like to hand the call over to Jason Kary, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Kary.



Jason Kary - Keysight Technologies, Inc. - VP of Treasurer & IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Keysight's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Fiscal year 2024. Joining me are Keysight's President and CEO, Satish Dhanasekaran; and our CFO, Neil Dougherty. In the Q&A session, we'll be joined by Chief Customer Officer, Mark Wallace. The press release and information to supplement today's discussion are on our website at investor.keysight.com under Financial Information and Quarterly Reports.



Today's comments will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make reference to core growth, which excludes the